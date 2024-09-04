Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India expands Sustainability Garage Initiative

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has announced the expansion of its Sustainability Garage initiative, a platform designed to foster collaboration and innovation in sustainable mobility and environmental solutions. The expansion includes two new Centres of Excellence, located in Hyderabad and New Delhi, further demonstrating the company's commitment to a sustainable future.

Climate Tech Incubator

The Climate Tech Incubator, based in Hyderabad, aims to support 25 social enterprises focused on sustainable mobility and environmental innovation. MBRDI will provide seed funding, mentorship, and access to deep-tech expertise to the selected enterprises. In partnership with T-Hub, a leading Indian startup incubator, the initiative will also involve over 500 students in a bootcamp focused on developing climate tech solutions.

Centre of Excellence for Charging Infrastructure

In collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), MBRDI is establishing a Centre of Excellence in New Delhi dedicated to charging infrastructure. This center will provide specialised training programs on the maintenance of charging infrastructure, aiming to certify 60 young professionals this year.

Commitment to Sustainability

“Sustainability means creating permanent value for all stakeholder groups," said Renata Jungo Brüngger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG for Integrity, Governance & Sustainability. "As a global company and corporate citizen, we want to make a positive contribution to society that goes beyond our core business activities. With the Sustainability Garage, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India underlines the goal of our worldwide corporate citizenship strategy to promoting ecological sustainability and fostering community empowerment. The Indian initiative supports local startups and the next generation of leaders. I am excited to see the innovations emerging from these partnerships.”

Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, highlighted the importance of innovation from India: “Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India is committed to leading the charge in sustainable mobility. The new Sustainability Garage projects will play a vital role in furthering innovation from India to meet some of the most pressing global challenges. We are confident that India’s digital R&D talent pool and pioneering spirit will lead us to some transformative climate-positive solutions for the world.”

Sustainability Garage Expansion

This expansion follows the launch of the first Sustainability Garage Centre of Excellence at the Prayoga Institute of Education Research in February 2024. This center focuses on research and development of sustainable materials with diverse applications.

The expansion was announced at the Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Dialogue India 2024, held in New Delhi. The event brought together experts from various sectors to discuss sustainability challenges and solutions in mobility, decarbonisation, circularity, traffic safety, and digital trust.