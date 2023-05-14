Meta apologises for Facebook bug that sent automatic friend requests

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has issued an apology for a bug that caused some users to inadvertently send friend requests to profiles they had visited. The glitch, which had been the source of much frustration and humour among users, has since been fixed by the social media giant.

The bug led to many users feeling as though their privacy had been invaded, as it effectively exposed their browsing history to those whose profiles they had been visiting. In response, Meta has issued a statement expressing its regret over the issue and stating that the problem has been resolved.

“We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly. We’ve stopped this from happening and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” a Meta spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

In addition to addressing this bug, Meta has also been expanding its AI offerings as it faces growing competition in the market. The company recently announced generative AI tools that allow advertisers to create text for ads and alternate background images. These tools are currently being tested with a select group of advertisers, with plans to gradually expand their availability starting in July.

Moreover, Meta has introduced a platform that leverages AI to predict the performance of ads. This platform will enable advertisers to better understand the effectiveness of their ads before launching them, ultimately helping them to make more informed decisions.

Its a bug it sends request automatically when visiting a profile — Taulant Salihi (@altereffekt) May 12, 2023

