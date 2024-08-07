Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly becomes 3rd richest person in the world

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly ascended to the position of the third-wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes. The billionaire surpassed French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault a brief period after slipping back to the fourth position. This temporary change came as Meta's stock surged while shares of Arnault's company, LVMH, saw a slight dip.

Zuckerberg's net worth climbed to approximately $175.5 billion. This increase of around $8.6 billion (5.1 per cent) was driven by a significant 5.5 per cent rise in Meta's share price. In contrast, Arnault, who heads LVMH—home to luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.—saw his net worth drop to about $174.1 billion after a $588 million decrease, linked to a 0.3 per cent decline in LVMH shares.

Current rankings

Despite this brief moment of holding the third spot, Zuckerberg currently ranks fourth on the list of the world's wealthiest individuals. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, holds the second spot with an estimated net worth of $183.5 billion. Topping the list is Elon Musk, whose wealth is estimated at $223.6 billion.

The rankings of the world's top billionaires have seen notable changes recently. Earlier this year, Arnault held the title of the world's wealthiest person before being overtaken by Musk. In May, Musk reclaimed the second spot from Bezos, who had held it for over two years. Throughout June, Bezos and Arnault frequently exchanged positions as the second-wealthiest individual, mirroring a similar pattern of back-and-forth rankings involving Musk in March