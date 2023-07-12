Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posts shirtless pic showing off shredded body ahead of cage fight with Elon Musk

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is training hard with world-class MMA fighters. We don't know if it's all about the upcoming 'cage fight' with Elon Musk or if it's just Zuck's way of taking a dig at the fellow billionaire who hasn't been shying away from below-the-belt remarks. Zuckerberg posted an image of himself after a training session with Israel Adesanya (left) and Alex Volkanovski (right).

Mark is visibly shredded in the image, even while standing next to seasoned MMA fighters. Zuckerberg posted the image with the caption 'It's an honor to train with you guys!'

Israel Adesanya shared the same post with the caption: 'No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business.'

The image with Adesanya and Volkanovski arrives just days after Elon Musk decided to train with UFC legend George St-Pierre where he went on to say that he "had a great training session" with Musk via a tweet sent on July 3.

The Real Cage Fight Between Musk and Zuck

The power tussle began last week after Mark Zuckerberg released the Threads app by Instagram on both Android and iOS. The launch was followed by a new controversial Tweet limit that was put in place the preceding weekend which led to an exodus of Twitter users. Threads used the opportunity to launch its own 'Twitter-killer'. The app has witnessed record growth within a period of 5-6 days crossing the 100 million sign-ups mark beating the disruptive ChatGPT.

Musk, as expected, has been critical of the new Threads app, claiming that users can't even be themselves. The discontent became real when Alex Spiro, Twitter's lawyer sent a notice to Threads' Mark Zuckerberg claiming that they has acquired former Twitter employees for the development of Threads app. He also claimed that Twitter's 'trade secrets' were used to build the Threads app within months.

