Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent a Threads follow request to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. Then this happened

Social media rivalry took a humorous turn as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent a follow request to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Threads, Zuckerberg's new social media app. Threads, touted as a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, has already garnered an impressive 150 million downloads, allowing users to post text, links, and engage with other users' content. However, Dorsey couldn't resist taking a playful jab at Zuckerberg after receiving the follow request.

Dorsey took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the follow request from Zuckerberg, captioning it with a cheeky "Too soon b." The tweet quickly gained traction, accumulating over 1.4 million views and 18,000 likes since its posting.

As the thread unfolded, users joined in on the fun. Suggestions such as "Block him, Jack" were playfully offered. Others chimed in with comments like "Interesting" and "He's been real quiet after that 100M thread. Something up, or down?" One user humorously compared the number of followers on each platform, highlighting Elon Musk's 148 million followers on Twitter compared to Zuckerberg's 3 million on Threads.

The banter between the social media OGs didn't stop there. Just a few days earlier, Dorsey had criticized Meta's product, pointing out the similarities it shares with various microblogging platforms. Responding to a post that highlighted several Twitter-like platforms, including Meta's Threads, Dorsey tweeted, "We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones." In the same thread, a user mentioned that Dorsey created two of those clones, to which Dorsey clarified that Bluesky and Nostr are protocols that Twitter can build upon, removing constraints and burden rather than being competitive.