Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shows his MMA skills in the middle of the sea! Watch video

Mark Zuckerberg's journey in the world of MMA has seen some big milestones. But who would've thought a billionaire like him would fight other MMA professional fighters on a floating vessel in the middle of the sea? If we hadn't seen it, we wouldn't believe it. The CEO running brands like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads has shared a video where he's seen training with other fighters on a floating platform. In attendance are some of the best MMA fighters in the world including Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

The fighters seem to be training and having some fun throwing each other in the water using legit MMA moves. Both Adesanya and Volkanovski are seen training with Zuckerberg. Both fighters have been regular training partners with Zuck. Mark Zuckerberg had shared another post on Instagram with the two fighters in the month of July.

Mark Zuckerberg has been training in the martial art Jiu Jitsu. He has not only taken training from the best but has also participated in multiple competitions. He even managed to win a medal in a Jiu-Jitsu competition earlier this year. Mark Zuckerberg has also been enhancing his endurance by taking up special training modules. He completed the popular Murph fitness challenge. He managed to do 100-pull ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and a 2-mile run, all in under 40 minutes.

Mark Zuckeberg's fitness levels also enticed Elon Musk to take up a fight with him. The duo actively declared their interest in fighting each other in a real arena but the fight did not materialize. While Zuck claimed that Musk is not serious about the fight, Musk claimed that he was even ready to fight Musk in his backyard arena.

