Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing a ₹4.5 crore watch: Know all about Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is once again in the spotlight, not for a tech innovation but for a statement piece. In a recent Instagram video, Zuckerberg was seen wearing the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC, the world’s thinnest mechanical watch, which boasts a thickness of just 1.7mm, slimmer than two stacked credit cards.

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC is a marvel of horology. Priced at $530,000 (over ₹4.5 crore), it is one of the most exclusive timepieces in the world, with only 20 units ever produced. The watch’s groundbreaking design compresses 170 intricate components into an ultra-thin case, redefining the limits of mechanical watchmaking.

The watch features a titanium case paired with a sleek sandblasted finish, giving it a modern, understated look. Its manual-winding movement, the BVL Calibre 180, drives the hours and minutes with unmatched precision, certified by the Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres (COSC).

Adding to its exclusivity, each timepiece comes with a custom-designed case that automatically sets and winds the watch, reflecting the fusion of luxury and convenience.

Zuckerberg’s choice of the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra speaks to his penchant for subtle yet significant luxury. Known for his understated style, the Meta CEO pairing the world’s thinnest mechanical watch with his usual casual attire drew admiration and intrigue from netizens.

Bulgari’s Octo Finissimo Ultra broke records when it was launched, dethroning previous contenders in the ultra-thin watch segment. This achievement showcases the brand’s dedication to innovation and craftsmanship in haute horology.