Meta faces fresh US child safety trial: India also scrutinises content moderation

Must read: Indian govt questions Meta over content moderation, says platforms must follow laws

Why is Meta facing another child-safety trial in the US?

The latest legal battle comes days after a New Mexico state court ordered Meta to pay $567 million into a teen mental-health fund and implement stronger protections for young users on Facebook and Instagram. The ruling followed allegations that Meta's platforms were designed to keep young users engaged while failing to protect them from harmful content.

Meta has said it will appeal the ruling and has denied allegations that it misled users or failed to protect teenagers. The court ordered measures including stricter age verification, limits on teen usage, and stronger safeguards around adult contact and AI chatbot interactions with minors.

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A separate federal trial involving 29 US states is scheduled to begin on August 12 in California. The states allege that Meta designed Facebook and Instagram to addict children and misled users about the safety of its platforms.

What happened with PM Modi's Facebook post in India?

Meta is also facing questions in India after Facebook briefly restricted a post shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July.

Meta said the post was blocked inadvertently because of an operational error. The company's Chief Global Affairs Officer, Joel Kaplan, later apologised to India's IT minister over the incident. The episode prompted the government to summon Meta executives and seek an explanation.

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The incident raised questions about how automated moderation systems can mistakenly restrict legitimate content, including posts from prominent public figures.

India wants stronger monitoring of harmful content

According to Reuters, the scrutiny extends beyond the PM Modi post. Indian officials have raised concerns over child sexual abuse material and deepfake content on Meta's platforms. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised to the Indian government over the issue and other operational lapses. Meta has maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards child sexual abuse material and said it is strengthening its detection systems.

India is also exploring ways to tighten its social media rules. MeitY has proposed a new IT rule for social platforms to take down unlawful or flagged content by the court within three hours, down from the earlier 36 hours.

Must read: After PM Modi's Facebook video removal, Meta India head faces FIR over AI-generated videos

Why these developments matter

The US and India cases involve different concerns, but both put pressure on Meta's systems for protecting users and moderating content.

For Meta, the challenge is increasingly twofold - ensuring its platforms are safe for vulnerable users while making automated moderation accurate enough to avoid wrongful restrictions. As governments tighten oversight, failures could bring further lawsuits, regulatory action, and demands for changes to the company's platforms.