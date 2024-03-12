Meta files lawsuit against former VP over alleged data breach: Report

Meta has initiated legal action against one of its former vice presidents, accusing him of a "stunning" act of betrayal after he defected to an undisclosed AI cloud computing startup, as reported by Bloomberg.

Dipinder Singh Khurana, also known as T.S. Khurana, had been at Meta for 12 years, ascending to a senior position as VP of infrastructure. However, Meta alleges that Khurana breached his contract by absconding with a cache of proprietary, highly sensitive, and confidential documents relating to Meta's business operations and personnel.

The complaint, filed on February 29 in California state court in Contra Costa County, asserts that Khurana illicitly transferred these documents to his personal Google Drive and Dropbox accounts just prior to his departure from Meta. Meta contends that Khurana's actions were not only disloyal but also had tangible repercussions, as at least eight employees listed on the pilfered documents subsequently left Meta to join Khurana's new venture last year.

"Khurana’s conduct while leaving Meta, and since then, reflects an utter disregard for his contractual and legal obligations," the lawsuit states. A spokesperson for Meta told Bloomberg that the company "takes this kind of egregious misconduct seriously" and will "continue working to protect confidential business and employee information."