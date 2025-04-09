Meta is finally building an Instagram app for iPad, report claims

Instagram app for the iPad, according to a report by The Information, potentially ending over a decade of user frustration. Until now, Instagram on the iPad has only been accessible via a stretched-out iPhone version or through the browser.

The shift comes at a time when rival TikTok is facing an uncertain future in the United States due to pending legislation that could force a divestment or ban, along with wider concerns around Trump-era tariffs. The timing suggests that Meta may see an opportunity to consolidate user engagement across platforms by expanding Instagram’s reach to Apple’s tablet ecosystem.

Despite repeated user requests over the years, Meta has publicly resisted building an iPad version of Instagram. In 2022, Instagram head Adam Mosseri responded to tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, saying: “We get this one a lot. It’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we’re very heads down on other things.”

He echoed similar sentiments in 2023, stating that while he believed it would be “a good thing to do,” the team had limited resources and had to prioritise.

But with TikTok’s future hanging in the balance, Meta may be re-evaluating its strategy. A native iPad app would enhance the user experience by fully utilising the larger screen and iPadOS features, especially for content creators, photographers, and users who rely on visual platforms for their businesses.

While Instagram on iPad does work through Stage Manager and a relatively improved web app, users have long noted the limitations of the blown-up iPhone interface. A dedicated iPad app could bring support for multitasking, a more intuitive layout, and better use of display real estate, finally aligning the platform with modern tablet expectations.

Meta has not officially confirmed the development or provided a timeline for release. But if the report holds, iPad users may soon see a long-awaited upgrade to their Instagram experience.