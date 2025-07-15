Meta just removed 10 million Facebook accounts! Here's what happpened

In one of its biggest crackdowns to date, Meta has removed more than 10 million Facebook accounts, and it’s all part of a sweeping effort to clean up your feed.

The company revealed that these accounts were impersonating popular content creators and flooding the platform with unoriginal, spammy content, often recycled or copied from others. And that’s not all; Meta also penalised 500,000 more accounts for what it calls “inauthentic behaviour,” a broad term that includes fake engagement, repetitive posts, and attempts to game the system for views or money.

Advertisement

Related Articles

What's going on with Facebook and Meta?

Meta, like YouTube, is ramping up its war against low-effort content, much of it powered by AI. Think voiceovers slapped on random clips, stolen memes, watermarked videos stitched together from elsewhere, and other recycled formats that offer little to no original value. These types of posts, often created en masse, have become a serious problem across social media, cluttering timelines and crowding out genuine creators.

In response, Meta is now using advanced detection tools to find and demote duplicate videos, ensuring that original creators get the credit and reach they deserve. Accounts that repeatedly steal content won’t just lose visibility, they’ll also be blocked from earning money through Facebook’s monetisation programmes, at least temporarily.

Advertisement

No More AI Slop on Your Feeds?

Meta is also issuing a warning shot to creators relying too heavily on AI tools. Without naming it directly, the company called out content stitched together with little effort, poor-quality auto-captions, and the habit of simply watermarking someone else’s work. In other words: AI slop is on notice.

The company says it’s testing a feature that will link viewers from reposted videos back to the original, giving rightful credit to the source. And for creators worried about getting caught in the crossfire, Meta is rolling out post-level insights and monetisation warnings inside Facebook’s Professional Dashboard, so they can track what’s affecting their reach.

This massive clean-up comes at a time when YouTube has also updated its policies to limit revenue from mass-produced or repetitive content, while still encouraging creative use of AI, as long as the final result offers real value.

Advertisement

For now, Meta says the new rules will roll out gradually, giving creators time to adapt. But the message is loud and clear: if you're not posting something original, your reach and revenue could disappear just like those 10 million accounts.