LinkedIn conducts fresh layoffs, slashes hundreds of engineering and marketing roles

Previously, LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, announced to cut 5% of its workforce in an internal memo shared with employees. Now hundreds of employees in California have reportedly been notified that they will be laid off this summer as part of the company’s wider restructuring plans.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing cited by The NewYork Post, more than 600 employees have been notified, and the layoffs are expected to take effect on July 13. The majority of layoffs are reported in LinkedIn’s offices in California, especially in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Must read: Meta to lay off 8,000 employees on May 20; Internal memo reveals AI restructuring plans

LinkedIn Layoff 2026

The company’s headquarters in Mountain View is seeing the biggest impact, with 352 employees reportedly losing their jobs there. In addition, 66 remote workers connected to that office are also said to be impacted.

The job cuts are also affecting other California locations, with around 108 employees in San Francisco, about 59 employees in Sunnyvale, and around 21 employees in Carpinteria. These numbers are concentrated in a single region, but the impact is expected to extend globally as the company moves ahead with its broader restructuring plans.

Previously, reports had suggested that over 900 roles across different teams and locations could be affected by the layoffs. It is further reported that multiple departments have been affected, including engineering, product development, marketing and other teams.

Advertisement

Must read: ‘Like drowning in the middle of the sea’: NIT student on Oracle revoking campus offers after months of waiting

LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero, in an internal memo, highlighted that the layoffs will be conducted in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The decision comes amid the company’s changing priorities, and it plans to “reinvent” how it works with “agile teams.”

The company is also scaling back on spending across marketing campaigns, customer events, office space and vendor costs to focus on projects that give higher ROI. Well, LinkedIn is not the only tech company, but Meta has also laid off about 8000 employees on May 20 by sending a 4 AM email.

Advertisement

Previously, Oracle slashed 30,000 roles, Amazon over 30,000 roles in the first half of 2026, and more are expected in the coming months.