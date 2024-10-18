Meta layoffs: Employees fired over food perk misuse, 'Grubgate' sparks company-wide reactions

“Grubgate” is the latest controversy stirring conversations at Meta. The tech giant recently fired around two dozen employees for misusing $25 Grubhub meal credits, a perk provided to support employees at locations without cafeterias or for those working late hours. The employees’ misuse of the credits, which included ordering non-food items like laundry detergent and wine glasses, has led to a wave of terminations, according to an insider report from Business Insider.

The incident sparked a flurry of reactions on the workplace forum Blind, where Meta employees debated the company’s strict enforcement of its policies. Blind, a forum requiring a company email to access specific channels, became a hub for discussion, with posts ranging from sympathy for the fired employees to arguments that the terminations were justified.

A poll posted in the Meta channel on Blind asked employees to weigh in on whether they were “Safe from Grubgate” or “Affected by Grubgate,” reflecting the widespread concern over the firings.

Many employees expressed unease over the harsh enforcement of the Grubhub policy, noting that such actions could instill fear in others about inadvertently violating other company policies. One Meta employee wrote, “This action instills fear in employees. Anyone can violate a policy by mistake. It’s like taking away your driving license because you were going 55 instead of 50. I challenge anyone to say that they know ALL the policies this company has.”

However, not everyone shared this view. Another employee responded more bluntly: “It’s not weird. They violated a ‘follow this rule or you will be terminated’ policy, and they were terminated. There is nothing to worry about unless you are also violating company policies.”

The debate over whether the firings were fair revealed the tension between employees and company policy enforcement, especially in light of Meta’s “year of efficiency” strategy, initiated by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. One employee on Blind referenced this strategy, suggesting Meta is now taking policy compliance more seriously. “Although Meta still thinks itself a large company of small entrepreneurship, with the ‘year(s) of efficiency,’ it’s starting to take policy noncompliance of employees more seriously.”

Several forum users also pointed out that these terminations, dubbed “Grubgate,” may be connected to broader organisational changes. Meta recently announced a reorganisation within key divisions like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Reality Labs, resulting in layoffs. Employees speculated that the recent firings could be a reflection of tightening company standards.

For some, the clarity around the reason for the firings was a small silver lining. One post quipped, “These fools are so lucky… at least they know WHY they got laid off. Imagine having to wonder for the rest of your life where you went wrong.”

Others, however, felt the company’s actions were too extreme and suggested alternative consequences. “Should Meta have requested the employee refund the company, put a block on the benefit, and delivered a one-more-strike warning? Probably,” one employee suggested, adding to the conversation about Meta’s handling of the situation.