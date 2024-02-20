Meta, MCA to launch new WhatsApp helpline in India to tackle deepfakes, AI-related misinformation

Meta and the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) have joined forces to introduce a WhatsApp helpline to deal with AI-generated misinformation, especially deepfakes. This initiative, set to launch in March 2024, is designed to help the public distinguish between genuine and fabricated content by providing a platform for reporting and verifying suspicious media. The service will support multiple languages, enhancing accessibility for users across India.

This collaboration will lead to the establishment of a central Deepfake Analysis Unit. MCA intends to streamline the verification process, leveraging the expertise of independent fact-checkers, research organizations, and digital labs. This move comes at a time when companies like Meta, Google and Microsoft are facing high scrutiny given upcoming elections in 2024 which includes both India and USA.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Launch of a Multilingual WhatsApp Helpline: Scheduled for March 2024, this helpline will enable users to report potential deepfakes directly, offering support in English and three regional languages. This initiative aims to facilitate swift identification and debunking of false information, contributing to a more informed public discourse.

Formation of the Deepfake Analysis Unit: This specialized unit will analyze reported content, working closely with a network of fact-checking organizations and industry experts. The goal is to efficiently verify information and mitigate the dissemination of AI-generated falsehoods.

Commitment to Public Awareness and Education: Both MCA and Meta emphasize the importance of educating the public on the risks associated with deepfakes and other forms of AI-generated misinformation. The organisations claim that through this partnership, they aim to enhance digital literacy and encourage critical engagement with online content.

