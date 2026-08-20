Meta AI gets a dedicated Mac app: Here’s what the new desktop version offers

Meta AI app for Macs

The Meta AI app for Macs brings several desktop-focused features designed to make the AI assistant easier to access and more deeply integrated. One of its key features is Quick Invoke, which lets users press Option-Space to activate a compact Meta AI composer over the active window. The app also offers system-wide dictation, allowing users to hold a shortcut and dictate text directly into apps such as Mail, text editors, and code editors.

Meta AI also offers the ability to understand content from other open Mac windows. Users can simply attach an active window to a chat, and, when Screen Recording and Accessibility permissions are enabled, the assistant can read visible text and capture a screenshot to provide context for a prompt.

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It also comes with a sidebar for organising content, with dedicated sections for media, artifacts, scheduled tasks, conversation history, and an “About Me” area for personalisation. Users can also switch between different thinking modes, upload files, generate media, and schedule briefings or reminders. The app can also hide its Dock icon, which means it can run in the background while remaining accessible through keyboard shortcuts.

Meta is rapidly expanding its AI efforts across platforms, making it more accessible. Recently, the company launched Muse Code, a terminal-based AI coding agent for macOS and Linux.