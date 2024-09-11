scorecardresearch
MG Windsor EV launching today in India: Check expected features, design, and more

MG Windsor EV launching today in India: Check expected features, design, and more

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch its latest electric vehicle, the Windsor EV today. The event will be streamed live on MG Motor India’s YouTube channel at 12:45 pm.

MG Windsor EV unveil today MG Windsor EV unveil today

MG Motor India will unveil its latest electric vehicle, the Windsor EV today. This new model will expand the company’s EV lineup, which already includes the ZS EV and Comet EV. The Windsor EV is based on the Wuling Cloud EV, which is sold in China.

The launch event is scheduled for 12:45 pm and will be streamed live on MG Motor India’s official YouTube channel. The company is expected to share more details during the event. You can stream it live using the embed below.  

Design of Windsor EV

The Windsor EV is being marketed as a Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV) and sports an unconventional design. Some of its standout exterior features include:

    •    A full-width light bar at both the front and rear
    •    18-inch alloy wheels
    •    Vertically stacked headlamps
    •    Flush-fitting door handles
    •    A sloped windscreen and short bonnet

Key Features

The Windsor EV is expected to come packed with technology and comfort-focused features, including:

    •    A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity
    •    360-degree surround camera
    •    Automatic climate control
    •    Ambient lighting
    •    Digital instrument cluster
    •    Panoramic sunroof
    •    Airline-style rear seats with a recline function

However, rumours suggest that the Windsor EV might not come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This will be confirmed at the launch.

Battery and Range Expectations

MG Motor India has kept details about the battery, range, and other specifications under wraps. Internationally, the Wuling Cloud EV offers two battery options: 37.9kWh and 50.6kWh, with a maximum range of up to 460 km. For the Indian market, it’s expected that the Windsor EV will have a range of around 400 km per charge. More specific details should be revealed today.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 11, 2024, 8:23 AM IST
