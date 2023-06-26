Micron to set up semiconductor facility in Gujarat, first made-in-India chip to be produced in 18 months: Ashwini Vaishnaw 

US-headquartered Micron Technology will set up its semiconductor facility in Gujarat, said Union Minister for Railways, Electronics, IT, and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw at a press conference on Monday. The first made-in-India semiconductor chip from the plant will be produced in 18 months, i.e., December 2024, Vaishnaw added.

Vaishnaw said the upcoming Micron plant in Gujarat will be a state-of-the-art plant and will contribute to the expansion of the semiconductor ecosystem in India. He added Micron is the fifth largest company in the realm of manufacturing semiconductors used by mobiles, laptops, servers, defence equipment, cameras, electric vehicles, trains, cars, and telecom equipment across the world.

Vaishnaw further said the country attempted to develop semiconductor technology over the last four decades. The development comes almost two days after MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the latest investment proposal by Micron to set up a plant in India will give an impetus to the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Chandrasekhar added that this will lead to creation of 5,000 direct jobs and 500 new high-end engineering jobs. He was quoted as saying by ANI: “In the last 18 months, India has progressed significantly in the semiconductor industry. American companies’ announcements will also help promote startups in India. Micron’s investment will create 5,000 direct jobs. It will create 500 new high-end engineering jobs”.

Micron announced its plans to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat with an investment of $825 million hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in the US and invited him to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India. This facility is aimed at catering to both domestic and international markets.

Micron stated that the construction of the new assembly and test facility is likely to begin in phases in 2023. The first phase of the project with 5,00,000 square feet space will become operational in late 2024 whereas the second phase of the project is likely to begin towards the second half of the project.

The company said that it will receive 50 per cent fiscal support for the total project cost from the Government of India and incentives comprising 20 per cent of the total project cost from Gujarat government. Micron further said the combined investment by the company and the two government entities across both phases will total to $2.75 billion.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: IT workers are lowering salary expectations in favour of better work-life balance

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV to make global debut on August 15

Also Watch: ideaForge Rs 567 crore IPO opens; check price band, GMP, subscription status. See the journey of IIT Bombay alumni-founded company