IT workers are lowering salary expectations in favour of better work-life balance

Tech professionals are showcasing a shift in trends when it comes to pay packages and work-life balance. Mass layoffs at tech companies have ended with hundreds and thousands of people without jobs. Despite the grim situation, IT workers believe they emphasize factors beyond just high pay packages, in fact, they are even ready for a smaller pay package in return for more benefits beyond monetary gains.

An anonymous Meta employee on Blind said, "I'd rather make less money and be happier," reflects the changing landscape where tech professionals seek fulfillment beyond high salaries and prioritize a holistic job experience.

Another verified but anonymous Meta employee said, "The high TC (total compensation) companies are in layoff mode, and their culture is a dumpster fire."

An anonymous, verified Salesforce employee on Blind said, "I would trade toxicity for a lower paycheck."

Furthermore, a recent study conducted by Blind sheds light on a shift in the priorities of tech professionals belonging to major companies such as Meta and Salesforce. The report suggests that workers have started to prioritize factors beyond monetary compensation when considering job opportunities.

Employers now have the advantage of attracting high-quality candidates at a reduced cost due to a larger pool of applicants and increased options. However, candidates are placing greater emphasis on elements such as company culture, career growth, work-life balance, and stability. This emphasis on non-monetary benefits is expected to persist or even grow in importance for candidates.

The study specifically focuses on the impact of minimum salary requirements on software engineers, a role known for its high compensation and demand in the industry.

Key findings from the study include:

-Engineers are lowering their salary expectations influenced by job market conditions while placing greater importance on non-monetary benefits like career growth, work-life balance, and company culture.

-Mid-level engineers are reducing their salary requirements more significantly compared to entry- and senior-level peers, likely due to an oversupply of mid-level talent in the current market.

Engineers in top tech hubs earn higher salaries but have experienced a more substantial decline in salary expectations.

-The gender pay gap remains a significant issue for mid- and senior-level female engineers, although newly-minted engineers have comparable salary expectations that have decreased similarly for both men and women.

-According to the survey, 56 per cent of tech workers who took the survey would be willing to accept equal or lower pay in a new role if other unmet needs were met.

-The current job market conditions play a significant role in shaping salary expectations, with 45 per cent of respondents citing it as the primary reason for accepting comparable or lower salaries.

While market conditions and layoffs have been the primary drivers of this shift, the study highlights a broader change in tech professionals' priorities. Many are now willing to trade monetary compensation for factors that contribute to job satisfaction and overall well-being, such as company culture, work-life balance, remote or hybrid work options, and career growth opportunities.

