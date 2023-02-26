Microsoft accidentally offers Windows 11 upgrades to unsupported PCs yet again

Microsoft has made headlines once again, as reports surfaced that the tech giant accidentally offered the Windows 11 upgrade to PCs with unsupported hardware. This isn't the first time Microsoft has made this mistake, but the company has now come forward to explain the situation.

However, it seems that a recent update to the Windows Update system caused some of these checks to be bypassed, leading to unsupported PCs being offered the Windows 11 upgrade. Microsoft has stated that the affected PCs were unable to complete the upgrade process, due to their hardware not meeting the minimum requirements for Windows 11.

In a support note Microsoft said: "We've been working tirelessly to ensure that Windows 11 delivers a great experience on the broadest range of devices, and we're confident that it will. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused, and we want to assure our customers that we're committed to providing a seamless and secure upgrade experience for all eligible devices."

This isn't the first time Microsoft has accidentally offered the Windows 11 upgrade to unsupported hardware. In fact, reports of this happening surfaced back last year too. At the time, Microsoft attributed the issue to a bug in the Windows Update system, which was quickly patched.

Despite these incidents, Microsoft remains committed to ensuring that Windows 11 is only offered to PCs that meet the minimum hardware requirements. The most controversial of which is the requirement of Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or Zen 2 CPUs and up, with very few exceptions.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee