Microsoft combines Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot into a Single App: Key Changes Explained

What the new Copilot app will do

With the change, you will no longer need to switch between separate Copilot apps depending on what you want to do. The unified app will let you use Copilot for everyday questions while also accessing Microsoft 365 tools, files and content.

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If you use Word, Excel, PowerPoint or Outlook, you will be able to move between Copilot and these services more easily from the same experience. Microsoft is also keeping personal and work data separated, so combining the apps does not mean mixing your personal and professional information.

Why Microsoft is making the change

For you, the biggest difference is simplicity. Having two similarly named Copilot apps could make it unclear which one you should use. Microsoft is now moving towards one Copilot experience across its platforms.

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You also do not need to worry about manually moving your existing Copilot data. Microsoft has confirmed that your Copilot data will migrate automatically to the new experience, including chats and other relevant data. You will not need to take any action to ensure your information is carried forward when the unified app reaches your device.

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The company says this is only the starting point for a broader Copilot strategy. The unified app is expected to form the foundation for a broader Copilot platform that could bring together chat, AI coding tools and new AI agents.

Who will get the unified Copilot app?

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The rollout covers consumers as well as people using Copilot with work or school accounts. However, you may not see the changes immediately, as Microsoft is rolling them out in waves.

The worldwide rollout starts today for mobile phones, while the unified desktop experience for Windows and macOS is expected to roll out more widely from mid-September.

As part of this effort to streamline the user experience, Microsoft is discontinuing several existing consumer capabilities, such as group chats, Deep Research and podcasts, starting August 18, 2026.

For you, the broader goal is straightforward: Microsoft wants Copilot to become a single AI gateway for everyday tasks, work and Microsoft 365 services rather than a collection of separate apps.