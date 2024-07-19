Microsoft down: Netizens react to global outage with hilarious memes

Microsoft has confirmed that its cloud services are suffering a global outage across the US, Australia, India, and more. As per Down Detector, 59 per cent of users are facing problems with login, 22 per cent with app and 19 per cent with One Drive currently. This outage has impacted Microsoft’s Azure and Office 365 services worldwide along with US airlines.

Low-cost carriers Frontier Airlines, a unit of Frontier Group Holdings ULCC.O, Allegiant and SunCountry had reported outages that affected operations. Frontier said that it was in the process of resuming normal operations, and that the ground stop had been lifted.

Microsoft stated that its outage started at about 6 pm ET on Thursday, with a subset of its customers experiencing issues with multiple Azure services in the Central U.S. region.

Microsoft Windows users globally are also reporting an issue of blue screen error that made the system to suddently shut down or restart. Microsoft in a message has revealed that the error is due to a recent CrowdStrike update.

