Microsoft inches closer to Google; AI helps Bing register 100 million daily active users

Microsoft's search engine, Bing, has exceeded 100 million daily active users only a month after the launch of its chatbot AI. Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Vice President for Modern Life, Search and Devices, acknowledged that Bing remains a small player in the search engine market but highlighted the progress it has made since Bing AI chatbot was first introduced. The release of Bing's next-gen version has led to an increase in new users, with one-third of its daily active users being new to the platform.

"We see this appeal of the new Bing as a validation of our view that search is due for a reinvention and of the unique value proposition of combining Search + Answers + Chat + Creation in one experience," Mehdi said.

Microsoft has also reported an increase in engagement, with more people conducting searches on Bing. The company credits this success to the growth of Edge usage and the introduction of the Prometheus AI model, which has led to more relevant search results.

The company has seen a significant increase in the use of Bing's chat AI, with one-third of its daily preview users using the feature for their queries. On average, Microsoft is seeing three chats per session, with over 45 million chats since the new Bing was introduced.

Microsoft bringing the fight to Google

Microsoft's integration of an AI chatbot into Bing has given the search engine a competitive edge against Google. The introduction of Bing's AI chatbot on mobile has been particularly successful, leading to a six-time increase in daily active users.

However, Google has also announced plans to launch its own chatbot, Bard, and introduced it last month. While Bard's unofficial debut was marred by misinformation, Google is working to improve its chatbot's responses before it becomes available.

The addition of Bing's chatbot AI has made the search engine more appealing to users, especially those who prefer a conversational approach to searching. Microsoft's efforts to improve the relevance of search results and the user experience have also contributed to Bing's growing popularity. While Bing still has a long way to go to catch up to Google's search algorithm, the recent surge in daily active users is a promising sign for Microsoft's search engine.

