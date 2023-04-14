Microsoft introduces AI-powered Bing for its SwiftKey keyboard app on iOS, Android

Microsoft is integrating its Bing chatbot with the smartphone keyboard app called SwiftKey for both Android and Ios users. Users will now be able to chat with the AI chatbot directly from the keyboard without having to switch between different apps.

Microsoft integrates Bing with SwiftKey app: How it works

SwiftKey will allow users to interact with Bing in three ways: Chat, Tone and Search. The Chat feature will allow users to ask queries to the AI chatbot. The company explains the functionality with an example. “It can help if everybody’s cracking jokes in the chat and you need a clever pun, or you’re new to the area and are texting some new friends to propose a good local restaurant,” the company stated in a blog post.

With the Tone feature, users will be able to communicate more effectively with Bing by customizing their in-progress text to fit any situation. For example, this can be helpful to write an email as it can help you out with the nuances of word choice. It can make you sound more professional, casual, polite, or concise enough for a social post.

Communicate and collaborate across the world. Welcome to SwiftKey with Bing integration, a new way to experience AI. https://t.co/K1nEhfTsOH pic.twitter.com/sJytiCfHfk — Bing (@bing) April 13, 2023

Lastly, the Search functionality will help you get quick access to web searches without switching between apps. As per the blog post, “This can help while you’re talking to a friend and mid-conversation, you want to look up relevant information like the weather, restaurants near you, or stock prices.”

The new SwiftKey features are now available in all markets (where Bing is already rolled out). To use these features, all you need to do is sign in to your Microsoft account that has been approved to access the new Bing preview.

Microsoft has further announced that its translator functionality on the mobile Bing app now offers alternative masculine and feminine translations when translating from English to Spanish, French or Italian. This has been done to promote inclusivity and avoid gender bias.

