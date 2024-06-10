Microsoft launches new Xbox Series X All-Digital, and special 'Galaxy Black' edition console

Microsoft has unveiled a new white, all-digital version of the Xbox Series X. This model does not include a disc drive and offers the same performance as the original Xbox Series X. It features 1TB of storage and is priced at $449.99. The announcement was made by Xbox president Sarah Bond during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Microsoft also introduced a 2TB 'Galaxy Black' version of the original Xbox Series X with a disc drive, priced at $599.99, and a 1TB Xbox Series S in white for $349.99. The new white Xbox Series X matches the 'robot white' color of the Xbox Series S, which costs $299.

There have been leaks suggesting potential upgrades to the console’s heatsink, but these details will likely be confirmed through teardown reports. The Galaxy Black special edition Xbox Series X, which includes a disc drive, offers the same speed, performance, and features as the original Xbox Series X but with twice the storage and a unique design.

This model will launch later this year at $599.99. Xbox hardware chief Roanna Sones highlighted these features in a blog post. The introduction of the white Xbox Series X may indicate that Microsoft has canceled or delayed the refreshed version of the Xbox Series X, codenamed 'Brooklin,' which was mentioned in documents from the FTC v. Microsoft case last year. This unannounced refresh featured a more cylindrical design and was intended to be all-digital, with a new controller and Xbox Wireless 2 connection, priced at $499.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer commented on the leaks regarding the refreshed Xbox Series X design last September, acknowledging the challenges of premature leaks but assuring fans of exciting developments. 'We will share the real plans when we are ready,' Spencer said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).