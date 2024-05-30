Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is worried as Apple tests ChatGPT-integrated Siri in iOS 18: Report

Apple has reportedly signed a deal with OpenAI recently to offer its artificial intelligence tech for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. However, a report by 9to5Mac recently reveals that Apple has been testing ChatGPT integrated Siri since last year. It states that Apple employees held a meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman last year at WWDC in June. The tech company reportedly reached an agreement with Altman for using OpenAI’s Application Programing Interfaces (APIs) for internal testing.

These tested AI features are expected to roll out on iOS 18 but this is worrying Microsoft right now. The Information revealed that OpenAI relies heavily on Microsoft for its servers to some extent, and adding Apple users to this mix is likely to overwhelm Microsoft’s data centres.

While Microsoft is mulling about its data centres, Apple has been testing ChatGPT-powered Siri that is capable of handling and processing complex queries and understanding the context behind an input more accurately. The report also added that there was evidence of it when Apple’s first beta version of iOS 17.4 contained “a new Siri summarization private framework that makes calls to the OpenAI’s ChatGPT API.”

Apple is now expected to announce these AI powered features for its devices like iPhones, iPads and more at its upcoming WWDC 2024 scheduled for June 10. Apart from this partnership it is expected to reveal a few AI-generated feature for iPhones like transcribing voice memos or auto-generated emojis, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He also stated that Siri will also become more conversational with AI integration as a part of iOS 18 updates.

While Apple has reportedly sealed an AI deal with Sam Altman led OpenAI, Gurman hints that the iPhone maker still wants Google’s ‘Gemini’ AI model as an “option”. Notably, Apple was working on its own Ajax AI model for iPhones for on-device text analysis, smart replies and summaries. After using the AI tech by ChatGPT-maker, iPhones will be able to analyse longer bodies of text, image generation and similar demanding texts.

Also Read:

Want to go on a vacation away from the scorching heat? Skyscanner reveals tips to book cheap flights

OnePlus 12 Glacial White colour variant to launch in India on June 6: Check expected price, specs