Microsoft-owned LinkedIn lays off hundreds of employees yet again amid ongoing tech sector cuts

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has announced the layoff of 281 employees across California, becoming the latest in a string of tech giants to reduce headcount amid persistent industry-wide restructuring. The job cuts were confirmed in a recent filing with the state’s employment department, with software engineers, senior product managers, and talent account directors among those most affected.

These layoffs come shortly after Microsoft revealed plans to cut approximately 6,000 jobs, about 3% of its global workforce, as part of broader efforts to streamline operations. The wave of reductions highlights ongoing challenges in the tech sector, where companies are re-evaluating priorities and driving efficiencies.

LinkedIn, which serves as a leading platform for professional networking and recruitment, has undergone several rounds of layoffs in the past year. In October 2023, the company shed 668 positions in its engineering, talent, and finance divisions. Earlier, in May 2023, 716 jobs were cut across sales, operations, and support teams in a move aimed at simplifying the organisation and speeding up decision-making.

The broader tech industry continues to face similar turbulence. Google reduced its global business unit by 200 employees in May, particularly affecting sales and partnerships teams. Parent company Meta also announced significant changes earlier this year, laying off 3,600 staff or 5% of its workforce, primarily from Facebook, Horizon VR, and logistics teams, following a reformed performance assessment.

Apple, too, has not been immune, having let go of 100 staff from its digital services arm in August 2024, with teams from Apple Books, Apple Bookstore, and Apple News most affected.