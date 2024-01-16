Microsoft rolls out CoPilot Pro subscription for Word, Excel, Outlook, more: Check price in India

Microsoft has launched CoPilot Pro, a subscription-based service that provides users with access of the latest and greatest AI products offered by the software giant. The new CoPilot Pro subscription will provide AI benefits for users within various Microsoft applications. The subscription service is also available to users in India.

Price in India

Users in India can get access to CoPilot Pro for a monthly fee of Rs 2,000.00. As part of the service, subscribers gain priority access to the latest AI models, GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo, ensuring accelerated performance even during peak times. This translates into faster generation of answers, content, and AI images, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Benefits of CoPilot Pro

But the benefits of CoPilot Pro extend beyond the web. The service is integrated with Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and OneNote. This means users can leverage AI to draft documents, summarise emails, create presentations, and more, all at the click of a button.

CoPilot Pro users also have the added advantage of being able to create AI images with DALL-E 3 in landscape format at an even faster pace, with up to 100 boosts per day with Designer.

Microsoft has ensured that CoPilot interactions are not saved from session to session. This means each time a user reopens an app and starts using CoPilot, it’s akin to starting afresh.

With the launch of CoPilot Pro, Microsoft has taken a giant leap forward in AI-powered productivity, offering users a seamless and efficient way to unlock their creativity, communicate with confidence, and enhance their digital skills.

