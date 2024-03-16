Microsoft Teams to bring Walkie-Talkie feature for Apple iPhones in May

In an exciting development for communication enthusiasts, Microsoft's Teams is set to revolutionise voice interactions on Apple iPhones come May. The tech giant's development roadmap reveals plans to integrate walkie-talkie functionality into the Teams app, leveraging Apple's Push-to-Talk framework.

This innovative addition promises instant and secure voice communication, boasting efficient background operation. Users will have the convenience of walkie-talkie capability right from their lock screens, ensuring seamless connectivity even when Teams isn't in the foreground.

While the integration is slated for May implementation, developers caution that unforeseen challenges could potentially delay the rollout.

The eagerly anticipated feature will harness Apple's Push-to-Talk framework and is scheduled to debut in May 2024. It will be accessible on the GCC cloud instance for Microsoft Teams across iOS and Android platforms. Identified by ID 388486, this addition was recently highlighted on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, marking a significant step forward in enhancing Teams' functionality.