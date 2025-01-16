Still on Windows 10? Microsoft Office may have problems starting 2025

Microsoft has announced that support for Microsoft 365 apps, previously known as Office apps, on Windows 10 will end on 14 October 2025. This aligns with the official end-of-support date for the operating system. Users, both businesses and individuals, who rely on these apps will need to upgrade to Windows 11 to continue receiving full support.

After support ends, Microsoft will no longer provide updates or official support for Office apps on Windows 10. However, the apps will not stop working immediately. According to a support document updated in December, the apps will "continue to function as before," though users may experience "performance and reliability issues over time." This means users might encounter bugs, security risks, or decreased performance as updates and fixes are no longer available.

Microsoft is actively encouraging users to transition to Windows 11. During CES 2025, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer, described 2025 as "the year of the Windows 11 PC refresh." Mehdi emphasised the importance of upgrading to Windows 11 over other purchases like TVs or mobile phones.

Adoption of Windows 11 has been slower than expected, partly due to its strict hardware requirements. Many older PCs are incompatible with the new OS because they do not meet Microsoft’s Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 requirement, which the company considers "non-negotiable." As a result, many Windows 10 users would need to buy new hardware to upgrade. To encourage the transition, Microsoft has begun using full-screen prompts on older PCs to encourage users to purchase Windows 11-ready systems.

For those who cannot upgrade immediately, Microsoft will offer Extended Security Updates. Consumers can pay $30 for an additional year of updates, while businesses have the option to purchase up to three years of extended support.

This is business as usual for older software and how support is gradually phased out. While transitioning to Windows 11 is essential for continued support, it presents challenges for users with older hardware, potentially adding costs for businesses and consumers. For those still using Windows 10, now may be a good time to decide whether to upgrade hardware or opt for extended support.