Microsoft to go hard on Zoom! Teams app to allow 300 participants in video calls

Software giant Microsoft has rolled out a new feature on its Teams app through which up to 300 participants will be able to do free voice or video calls all day. The announcement by Microsoft has come just days after rival Zoom announced that it would temporarily lift its 40-minute meeting limit on Thanksgiving Day.

"To help you stay connected in the coming months, you will be able to meet for 24 hours with up to 300 participants until further specified," the company said.

According to The Verge, the new feature will not be restricted to Microsoft Account or Microsoft Teams app, but one can join also calls via the web browser.

The host will need a Microsoft account to start a video call with Microsoft Teams. Once logged in, the host can simply share the meeting link to friends and family who can then join the meeting via the Web for free without even a Microsoft account.

Additionally, just like Zoom which shows 49 members in a single window, Microsoft Teams will also support similar features in a gallery view or through its Together Mode feature that was introduced in June.

Further, the platform will now allow users to add their personal accounts in the Teams desktop or web app and sync all their chats to their computer.

The Redmond-headquartered company is also rolling out new features to upload and share photos and videos directly from a computer in any personal or group chat.

Additionally, Microsoft is updating the Teams mobile app with a feature to let users communicate with contacts who don't have it installed on their phones. The recipients will get messages via SMS. The Teams app for Android and iOS is also getting the option of automatic location alerts.

