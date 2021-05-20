Microsoft to pull the plug on Internet Explorer in June 2022, Edge to take over

Microsoft's Internet Explorer, which has been the butt of jokes for many years due to its slow speed, will stop working on certain devices from June 15, 2022. Microsoft on Thursday announced that it has decided to pull the plug on its pioneer internet browser. The firm will replace Internet Explorer 11 with Microsoft Edge.

"Today, we are at the next stage of that journey: we are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," noted Microsoft in a blog post.

The firm has stated that Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.

The original version of Internet Explorer, which is now more than 25 years old, was launched by Microsoft in August 1995. Internet Explorer remained the dominant internet browser for many years before being sidelined by the likes of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, etc. People soon started clowning on Internet Explorer for its slow speed compared to other browsers. Eventually, even Microsoft lost interest in the Internet Explorer as it launched Edge, a more modern browser.

Earlier, Microsoft had announced that its 365 services will not support Internet Explorer. "Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications," the firm noted. "Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode ("IE mode") built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge."

Microsoft further explained, "With Microsoft Edge, we provide a path to the web's future while still respecting the web's past. Change was necessary, but we didn't want to leave reliable, still-functioning websites and applications behind."

