Microsoft unveils major update for Windows 11: See all features including improved Copilot, Widgets, and more

In a bid to enhance user experience, tech giant Microsoft is set to deploy a comprehensive update for its Windows 11 operating system, introducing a plethora of new features and enhancements.

The update, which commences rollout today, promises a significant overhaul to the Windows 11 ecosystem. Among the standout features is the expansion of Copilot functionality, granting users greater control over their PCs. Scheduled for a late March release, Copilot will boast new capabilities, including enabling battery saver mode and accessing accessibility features such as Narrator or Magnifier.

Furthermore, the update introduces an array of AI-powered enhancements to the Photos app, including the innovative Generative Erase feature, enabling users to effortlessly remove unwanted elements from their images. Clipchamp, Microsoft’s video editing tool, also receives an upgrade, now capable of eliminating awkward silences from videos.

Improvements extend to Widgets and Snap layouts, with users now empowered to disable the "Microsoft Start" feed within Widgets, addressing previous concerns over content quality. Additionally, the Snap feature gains intelligence, automatically suggesting layouts based on users' preferences.

For users with Windows-powered tablets equipped with a stylus, the update brings the convenience of writing directly into text boxes across the OS, enhancing productivity and ease of use.

In a bid to streamline content sharing across devices, the update enhances Nearby Share functionality, offering faster transfer speeds and simplified device recognition. Moreover, the Phone Link system now enables access to recent photos and facilitates the use of smartphones as webcams during video conferencing.

Accessibility features receive a boost as well, with the introduction of Voice Shortcuts, allowing users to automate tasks through custom voice commands. Improvements to the Narrator feature, including the integration of natural voices, further enhance the accessibility experience for users.

Microsoft urges users to enable the "get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option in Windows Update to expedite the update process, though deployment may vary depending on device and region.