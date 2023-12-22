Microsoft's decision to end Windows 10 support could lead to 240 million PCs becoming electronic waste: Report

Microsoft Corporation's decision to end support for the Windows 10 operating system by October 2025 might result in a significant increase in electronic waste, according to Canalys Research. This situation could see approximately 240 million personal computers becoming obsolete, potentially contributing to landfill waste. The estimated weight of the electronic waste from these PCs is around 480 million kilograms, which is comparable to the weight of 320,000 cars.

Despite the possibility of these PCs remaining operational for years after the support ends, the demand for devices lacking security updates is expected to be low. Microsoft has proposed providing security updates for Windows 10 devices until October 2028, but this comes with an undisclosed annual fee. If the cost of extended support follows historical trends, it might be more economically viable for users to switch to newer PCs. This could lead to an increase in the number of older PCs being discarded.

Recycling to the rescue?

Meanwhile, advancements in recycling technology offer some hope in mitigating the environmental impact. Hard drives from personal computers and servers are being recycled to extract materials for use in electric vehicle motors and renewable power generation. Peter Afiuny, Chief Commercial Officer at Noveon Magnetics, highlighted the potential of repurposing end-of-life computers into magnets that power sustainable technologies like electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Additionally, Afiuny noted that hard drives are frequently discarded before the end of their functional life, leading to an excess of rare earth magnetic material waste. In the context of battery recycling, Redwood Materials emphasized that batteries can be nearly infinitely recycled, allowing for the recovery of metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper. This recycling process can play a crucial role in addressing the rising global demand for electricity and sustainable technologies.

