‘Modi’s vision is set to revolutionise gaming sector in India’: Gamers react after interaction with PM

PM Narendra Modi recently met with some of the most popular gamers of India to discuss the future of gaming community. The gamers who met Modi included Animesh Agrawal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht. Currently, the Indian gaming community consists of an audience ranging from 450 to 550 million players.

"Engaging in a fruitful conversation with the Prime Minister about the future of esports was enlightening. His ambitious vision promises to revolutionize gaming in India," shared Agarwal and Patankar on their Instagram accounts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with top Indian Gamers



PM Modi also tried his hand at a few games. pic.twitter.com/QT11YwOZfp — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

In a short video shared by ANI on X, formerly known as Twitter, the prime minister is seen discussing the difference between “gaming and gambling” with these young gamers.

He also discussed the opportunities for girls in the industry. He is also seen playing VR games and mobile games with them.

As per a report by IANS, in FY23, the Indian gaming industry generated $3.1 billion in revenue, marking a 19 per cent growth from $2.6 billion in FY22.

In an Instagram post, Payal Dhare wrote, “An honor to be the only female gamer at the table, discussing the future of esports, gaming and content creation with PM Narendra Modi. Thank you for recognizing our voices and paving the way for inclusivity in this industry. Dreams turned into reality today!”

As per Invest India, the online gaming segment is the fourth-largest segment of the Indian Media & Entertainment sector.

Animesh Agrawal also wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for being part of an extraordinary moment! We recently had an insightful discussion with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi about the esports industry. His vision is set to revolutionize gaming in India! A detailed video is on its way, so stay tuned for an exclusive into this game-changing conversation. Get ready to be amazed!”

Naman Mathur stated: “His (PM Narendra Modi) visionary outlook is poised to revolutionize gaming in India! Stay tuned for an exclusive video capturing this game-changing discussion. Get ready to be amazed and feel proud!”

