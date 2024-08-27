More details emerge in the arrest of Telegram CEO amid controversial criminal investigation

Pavel Durov, the founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, was arrested in France as part of a wide-ranging investigation into criminal activities allegedly conducted on the platform. French prosecutors announced that the arrest was linked to an ongoing probe into child pornography, drug sales, fraud, and other illegal activities facilitated through Telegram, according to a report by The New York Times.

Durov, 39, was detained on Saturday at Le Bourget Airport near Paris after arriving on a private jet from Azerbaijan. While he has not been formally charged, he remains in custody, which could be extended until Wednesday as investigators continue to question him.

The investigation, which was launched on July 8, involves cybercrime and anti-fraud specialists. It focuses on potential charges against an unnamed person for complicity in the distribution of child pornography, drug trafficking, money laundering, and non-cooperation with law enforcement. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed that Durov was being questioned as part of this broader inquiry.

French law allows special magistrates to handle complex criminal cases, giving them broad powers to investigate and, if warranted, formally charge individuals. However, these cases can take years to resolve, and charges may be dropped if evidence is deemed insufficient.

The arrest has ignited a debate about free speech and government censorship, with Telegram's supporters claiming that Durov's detention is politically motivated. President Emmanuel Macron addressed these concerns on Monday, stating that the arrest was purely a judicial matter and not influenced by political considerations. "The arrest of the president of Telegram on French soil took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation," Macron said in a statement. "It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter."

Telegram, which boasts over 900 million users, has faced criticism for its light oversight of content, which has made it a platform of choice for those seeking free speech in authoritarian regimes but also for criminal groups. The app has long been under scrutiny by law enforcement agencies for its use by terrorist organizations, drug traffickers, and other illicit actors.

The arrest of Durov, a Russian-born entrepreneur who now holds citizenship in France and the United Arab Emirates, could further strain relations between France and Russia. The Russian Embassy in France has requested clarification from French authorities and consular access to Durov.

Durov, who is estimated by Bloomberg to have a net worth of over $9 billion, left Russia in 2014 after losing control of Vkontakte, a popular social media platform in Russia. He founded Telegram in 2013, and the company is now based in Dubai.

In response to the arrest, Telegram issued a statement calling it "absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform." The company insisted that Durov "has nothing to hide."