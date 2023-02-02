More Google layoffs in the offing? Alphabet's own Chat-GPT rival answers

ChatGPT entered the world stage in November last year and like many users, tech giants like Google were also surprised by its capabilities. Google has been working on a similar technology called LaMBDA but it hasn't been opened to testing for the general public. The search giant is now asking its employees to start testing ChatGPT rivals. A CNBC report claims that one such AI called Apprentice Bard was asked a few conversational questions.

The report gives us a peek into how Apprentice Bard responded to questions related to the recent round of Google Layoffs. In the second half of January, Google sacked 12,000 of its employees. The tester asked the AI if there will be another round of layoffs at Google.

It responded by saying, "According to my data base access, it is unlikely for Google to conduct another round of layoffs in 2023.” It further added, “Layoffs are generally conducted to reduce costs and structure, but the company is doing well financially. In fact, Google’s revenue increased by 34% in 2021, and the company’s stock price has risen by 70% since January 2022.”

New Google Search Page

Google is also testing a new search page which an AI like Apprentice Bard will power. This search page will follow a conversational approach to search engines. Users can follow up with related questions and get relevant answers. The alternate search page will use a Q&A format. The page will also highlight some follow-up questions on its own.

It is still not clear if Apprentice Bard will Google's final answer to ChatGPT. However, the response showcased in the report does offer a good mix of reason and conversational prowess.