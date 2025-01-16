Moto G 5G (2025) and Moto G Power 5G (2025) launched with Dimensity 6300 SoC

Motorola has unveiled two new additions to its G series lineup in the US, the Moto G 5G (2025) and Moto G Power 5G (2025), featuring advanced specifications and competitive pricing. Both models are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets, run on Android 15-based My UX, and boast 50-megapixel dual rear cameras alongside 16-megapixel selfie shooters.

Pricing and Availability

• Moto G 5G (2025): Starts at $199.99 (approximately Rs. 17,300).

• Moto G Power 5G (2025): Priced at $299.99 (approximately Rs. 25,900).

The Moto G 5G will be available in the US starting January 30, while the Moto G Power 5G will go on sale from February 6. Both models will be sold via Amazon, Best Buy, and the Motorola website, with offline availability and a Canadian launch set for May 2.

Specifications and Features

Displays

• Moto G 5G (2025): 6.7-inch HD+ LCD with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

• Moto G Power 5G (2025): 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LCD with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Performance and Storage

Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via microSD.

Cameras

• Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Quad Pixel primary sensor.

• Moto G 5G: 2-megapixel macro sensor.

• Moto G Power 5G: 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

• Front Camera: 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

Both models house a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging. The Moto G Power 5G adds 15W wireless charging to its features.

Additional Features

• Audio: Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

• Connectivity: 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

• Design:

• Moto G 5G: Water-repellent design.

• Moto G Power 5G: MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

Dimensions and Weight

• Moto G 5G: 167.05 x 76.30 x 8.16mm; 193g.

• Moto G Power 5G: 166.62 x 77.10 x 8.72mm; 208g.