Moto G14 with a 5,000 mAh battery, 50MP camera launched in India: Check price, specs

Moto G14 has been launched in one single storage variant in India. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone is launched in Steel Gray and Sky Blue colour variants.

The company has also announced that the smartphone will also be available in Butter Cream and Pale Lilac colour variants that will have a vegan leather texture finish.

Moto G14 will go on sale in India on August 8 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Motorola India website and retail stores.

In terms of sale offers, buyers will get Rs 750 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards.

Moto G14 specifications, features

Moto G14 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD panel that houses a punch hole cut-out for selfie camera. It is powered by Unisoc T616 chipset paired with Arm Mali-G57 MPI GPU. The smartphone offers 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to up to 1TB via microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, Moto G14 features an 8MP front facing camera.

Moto G14 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. It comes with an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. For connectivity, the smartphone sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, dual Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS and 4G LTE.

Moto G14 measures 161.46 x 73.82 x 7.99mm and weighs 177g.

Earlier on Tuesday, Xiaomi also launched a new smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India. The Redmi 12 4G comes with a 50MP dual rear camera, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 90Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch display and MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor. It will go on sale in India on August 4 on Flipkart.

