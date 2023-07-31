Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 to start in India on August 5: Check top deals

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 sale dates have been announced in India. The e-commerce platform will host its sale in India from August 5 to August 9. Buyers will get discounts and offers on smartphones, laptops, audio accessories, smart home devices and more. During the sale, buyers will get a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank credit cards.

Amazon Prime members early access

Just like always, Prime members will get early access to the deals i.e. 12 hours before the sale. They can start to buy products on discounts starting August 4 at 12 pm.

Notably, Amazon Prime membership is available for Rs 599 for three months, and for Rs 1,499 for a year. Amazon has also rolled out a new Prime Lite subscription plan that is available at Rs 999 for one year.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023: Top deals

Amazon will offer discounts and offers on smartphones, including Realme Narzo 60 5G, Apple iPhone 14, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Motorola Razr 40, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus 11R 5g, Lava Agni 2, and more. Amazon sale teaser reveals that the buyers will get exchange offers of up to Rs 50,000 during the sale.

Smartphones, including Redmi 12, Tecno Pova 5 Pro and OnePlus Nord 3 CE 5G, will go on first sale in India during the upcoming Amazon sale.

In addition to this, Amazon will also offer blockbuster deals, grand opening deals, deals from 8 pm until midnight on each day of the sale. Customers will get deals under Rs 999, and cashback rewards up to Rs 5,000.

Amazon has also revealed that smart TVs and appliances will be available with up to 65 per cent off. Buyers will get up to 75 per cent off on electronics and accessories. Samsung Galaxy S8 will be available at a starting price of Rs 50,999 while Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available at Rs 28,999.

Amazon has also announced that customers will get Amazon Basic soundbar at Rs 999, boat xtend call plus at Rs 1,699 and Fireboltt Invincible Plus at Rs 3,999.

