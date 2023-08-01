Redmi Watch 3 Active with Bluetooth calling launched in India for under Rs 5,000: Check price, specs, features

Xiaomi launched its budget-friendly smartwatch Redmi Watch 3 Active in India for under Rs 5,000. The highlights of the smartwatch include 12 days of battery life, 100 fitness modes and features like Bluetooth Calling, heart rate monitor, stress calculator and blood oxygen tracker.

In addition to the smartwatch, Xiaomi also launched Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G and Xiaomi X TV series at the launch event today.

Redmi Watch 3 Active India price

Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch is launched in India at Rs 2,999. In terms of colours, the smartwatch is launched in Platinum Grey and Charcoal Black colour variants. Buyers can get an Olive Green colour strap for Rs 99.

It will go on sale in India on August 3 at 12 pm on Xiaomi’s official website and retail stores.

Redmi Watch 3 Active specifications, features

Redmi Watch 3 Active features a 1.83-inch HD LCD display and offers a 450 nits peak brightness. It has a metallic finish frame that comes in two colour options: Black and Gray. The smartwatch comes with features with heart rate monitor, blood oxygen tracker, sleep monitor, stress calculator, period cycle monitoring and 100 fitness modes. Users will also get features like DND mode, Torch, SOS, alarm and more. It also comes with 200 watchfaces.

The company says that the smartwatch can offer up to 12 days of battery life on normal usage while up to 8 days on heavy usage. As per the company, it can charge from 0 to 100 per cent in just 1 hour. Redmi Watch 3 Active is compatible with Mi Fitness app, Strava and Apple Health app. It is compatible with phones that run on Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above.

For connectivity, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3 for Bluetooth calling. It has a 5ATM water and dust resistance rating as well.

