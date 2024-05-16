Motorola Edge 50 Fusion with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset launched in India; check price, sale offers, specs

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999. The highlights of this newly launched smartphones include a 144Hz refresh rate display, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower charging, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and up to 12 GB RAM. The smartphone will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion India price, availability, sale dates

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue colour options in leather finish and Forest Blue option in PMMA finish.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on May 22 on Flipkart at 12 pm. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 2000 on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a 6.7-inch pOLED display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s gen 2 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 14 based MyUX. The company has promised to offer 3 Operating System upgrades and 4 years of security updates, boasting numerous software experiences.

For photography, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, you will get a 32MP front facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W using a compatible TurboPower charging. It comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. You will also get Type-C port for charging and in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset also comes with Dolby Atmos with Hi-res audio for a good immersive audio experience.

