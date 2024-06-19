Motorola edge 50 Ultra launched with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and AI features; see specs and pricing

Motorola has officially launched the edge 50 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphone in India, as promised. The device boasts a range of premium features, including a stunning display, powerful performance, and a versatile camera system.

The edge 50 Ultra flaunts a 6.7-inch 1.5K 144Hz 10-bit OLED screen. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and features an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring lightning-fast performance.

The camera system is a highlight of the edge 50 Ultra. It features a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a macro option, and a 64MP 3X portrait telephoto lens. On the front, a 50MP autofocus camera captures high-quality selfies.

Motorola's moto ai and Photo Enhancement Engine offer a range of intelligent features such as Adaptive Stabilisation, Auto Focus Tracking, Action Shot, and Long Exposure, enhancing the overall photography experience.

The edge 50 Ultra is built with a sandblasted aluminium frame and comes in several stylish colour options. The "Nordic Wood" variant features real wood accents, while the "Forest Grey" and "Peach Fuzz" options sport vegan leather backs.

The device is also IP68 rated, making it dust and water-resistant. Additionally, it features Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking, which is enabled when paired with moto buds+, providing an immersive audio experience.

The edge 50 Ultra is packed with a 4500mAh battery and supports 125W TurboPower fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device. It also features 50W wireless charging and 10W wireless powershare capabilities.

The motorola edge 50 Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999, but there's a limited-period offer of a Rs 5000 discount and an additional Rs 5000 instant bank discount when using ICICI Bank cards. The device will be available from Flipkart, motorola.in, and offline stores starting June 24th.