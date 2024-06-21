Motorola Edge 50 Ultra review: Wood you believe it's not a flagship killer?

Motorola is back with a new flagship, the Edge 50 Ultra, and this time, they're appealing to our sense of smell. Yes, you read that right. This phone arrives in a box that smells like a cologne counter at the airport – a bold move that's either delightfully different or allergy-inducing, depending on your sensitivities.

But the sensory surprises don't stop there. The Edge 50 Ultra also boasts a unique wooden rear panel, although a closer inspection reveals it's actually PVC. It looks striking, especially in the light wood finish, but I can't help but worry about its long-term stain resistance.

Familiar Territory, With a Few Twists

Design-wise, the Edge 50 Ultra doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it refines Motorola's existing design language. It feels comfortable in hand. While the overall aesthetic is familiar, Motorola has made a noticeable effort to slim down the camera bump, which now blends more seamlessly into the phone's back.

The curved display, a Motorola staple, is bright and responsive.

Software is where Motorola continues to excel. The near-stock Android 14 experience, with a few helpful Moto gestures thrown in, is refreshingly clean. It's a welcome change from the bloatware-laden interfaces found on many competitor devices.

Bass-Heavy Ambitions, Mixed Results

On paper, the Edge 50 Ultra seems like a flagship contender. It packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor (a slight step down from the standard 8 Gen 3), a whopping 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. But as with any phone, the real test lies in daily use, and that's where some cracks begin to show.

Initial camera tests are promising, with good edge detection and natural skin tones in portraits.

The "Ultra" in the name seems aspirational at times. While the performance is generally smooth, it lags behind competitors like the Galaxy S24 in benchmarks, especially in demanding games. And while the 5000mAh battery promises decent longevity, it's smaller than what many flagship phones offer today.

A Value Flagship, With Caveats

At Rs 59,999, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra positions itself as a value flagship, undercutting the likes of the Galaxy S24 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro. And it does offer a compelling package: a unique design, a clean software experience, and capable performance. However, it falls short of true flagship status in key areas like processing power and potentially camera performance.

Whether the Edge 50 Ultra is the right choice for you depends on your priorities. If you value a clean Android experience, a unique design, and a more affordable price tag, it's worth considering. But if top-of-the-line performance and camera capabilities are non-negotiable, you might be better served looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: Big thanks to Motorola for sending over the Edge 50 Ultra for me to test out. As always, my opinions are my own, and they're seeing this review for the first time alongside you.