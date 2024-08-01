Motorola Edge 50 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset launched in India: Check price, specifications

Motorola has launched its mid-range smartphone called Motorola Edge 50 in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and support for 67W fast charging. Motorola Edge 50 will compete against the likes of Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, OnePlus Nord 4, Realme 13 Pro and more. It will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 50 India price, sale offers

Motorola Edge 50 is launched in one storage variant: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is priced at Rs 27,999. In terms of colours, it is launched in Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz colour variants with vegan leather back. The Koala Grey colour variant comes with vegan suede back.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on August 8 at 12pm on Flipkart and motorola.in. Buyers will also get Rs 2,000 instant discount on Axis Bank credit card transactions.

Stand out with the world’s slimmest* smartphone - #MotorolaEdge50 📱Engineered to MIL-810H standards for unrivalled durability.



Launched with 8+256GB at ₹25,999/-, sale starts on 8 Aug @Flipkart, https://t.co/YA8qpSWDkw & leading stores.#CraftedForTheBold August 1, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 specifications

Motorola Edge 50 features 6.67-inch pOLED 1.5 curved display that offers with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with 1,900 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection layered on top. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. As per the company, it runs on Android 14 based Hello UI out-of-the box. Motorola promises 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security patches.

In terms of camera, Motorola Edge 50 sports a 50MP Sony-Lytia 700C primary camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, you will get a 13MP front facing camera.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. You also get Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68 protection with the Motorola Edge 50.