Motorola G84 5G with a 50MP rear camera, leather finish launched in India: Price, specs

Motorola has launched its budget-friendly smartphone called Moto G84 5G in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include a 120Hz pOLED display, 12GB RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone also comes in a vegan leather finish, which makes it look more premium.

Moto G84 5G price, availability, sale offers

Moto G84 5G is launched in one storage variant that offers 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is launched at Rs 19,999. It is available in Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue in a premium vegan leather finish and Midnight Blue in a 3D Acrylic glass finish.

It will go on sale in India on September 8 on Flipkart and Motorola.in at 12 pm.

As an introductory offer, buyers can an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards, bringing the cost down to Rs 18,999.

Moto G84 5G specifications, features

Moto G84 5G features a 6.5-inch pOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 13000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It ships with Android 13, but will also get an Android 14 update.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP OIS camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports a 16MP front-facing camera.

Moto G84 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos speakers with support for Moto Spatial audio.

As per a statement by Prashant Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, "Bringing a splash of colour to the Moto G family, the moto g84 5G becomes the first in the Moto G franchise to feature the PANTONE Colour of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, along with an incredibly vivid and vibrant –billion colour pOLED display.”

