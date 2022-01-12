Motorola Razr 3 specs leaked ahead of launch, expected to arrive in June 2022

Motorola decided to recreate its OG foldable phone, the Moto Razr, as a foldable smartphone and is currently preparing to launch the third iteration of it. The Motorola Razr 3 with a foldable screen was teased in December last year and some of its specifications have been tipped by a couple of reports. These reports suggest that the Motorola Razr 3 will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, a 50MP primary shooter on the back, run Android 12 out-of-the-box, etc.

The Motorola Razr 3 was teased by Chen Jin, the General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, via a post on Weibo in December. Jin has mentioned in his post that the Motorola Razr 3 would have "more advanced chip computing power, better human-machine interface, and of course, a more atmospheric appearance” as compared to the older versions.

Motorola Razr 3 specs

According to reports, so far we know that the Motorola Razr 3 is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which is going to be paired with a 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone might feature a full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Besides this, the Motorola Razr 3 is being tipped to support NFC and ultra-wideband (UWB), and an “unnamed” secondary display.

Other reports suggest that the Motorola Razr 3 will have two cameras on the back - a 50MP OV50A Omnivision sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle and macro sensor. The selfie camera on the smartphone might be a 32MP Omnivision sensor. Reportedly, the 50MP sensor on the rear might be a “passive” part of the main sensor and cameras will be able to record ultra-HD videos at 60fps and also record full-HD at 120 fps.

The Motorola Razr 3, as per reports, should be available later this year and is expected to be up for sale by June 2022. However, due to the global chip shortage, Motorola might delay the launch.

