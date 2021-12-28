Unfolding again: Motorola Razr 3 is in the works

We’ve already seen Samsung, and now Oppo, make significant strides and improvements in the foldable smartphone space. Now, according to reports, there should be one more smartphone joining the fray soon - the Motorola Razr 3.

This is Motorola’s third attempt to recreate the OG Razr as a foldable smartphone with a screen that, well, folds, instead of one with a hinge. The first new Motorola Razr went on sale in the US in 2020, February and the reception was not much to talk about given the creaky sounds on the screen, an unimpressive camera, and battery, to start with.

However, that doesn’t seem to have deterred the brand at all. A Lenovo executive has confirmed that a Motorola Razr 3 is in the works.

Chen Jin, the Lenovo executive who shared the news on Weibo, is also the one who “confirmed” the “greatly increased GPU performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1” earlier this year. Jin’s Weibo post (machine translated) mentions that the Motorola Razr 3 is going to have more advanced computing power, a better appearance, and a better interface.

Of course, while this doesn’t really give out a lot of information for people to work with, it at least confirms that a new device is coming. It is also not clear what chipset it might use in the new iteration.

The 2020 Motorola Razr was one of the first vertically folding phones globally, but it wasn’t the least bit impressive. The specs were very mid-range and did not justify the high price tag. The same happened with the next iteration of the device and it got people wondering if Motorola at all had any plans of actually fixing issues instead of just playing to a form-factor hype.

In comparison, Samsung managed to improve its foldables every year with the latest Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 coming out as pretty impressive devices. Oppo also joined in the foldables run with the Oppo Find N and the device, which is only on sale in China, boasts of some pretty impressive specs.

It remains to be seen what Motorola does with the Razr 3, but given the competition, the expectations are high. And if the company misses the mark this time too, things might be too late for Motorola to fix in this domain.

Also Read: Huawei’s first foldable smartphone, P50 Pocket, launched with Snapdragon 888, three cameras

Also Read: Oppo Find N pushes foldable design further, shows that future of foldable phones is crease-free