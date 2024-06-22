Motorola Razr 50 Ultra confirmed for India launch, Amazon listing hints at imminent arrival

Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Razr 50 Ultra, in the Indian market. Following the official confirmation of the phone's launch in China on June 25, an Amazon microsite has revealed that the Razr 50 Ultra will soon be available for purchase in India exclusively through the e-commerce giant.

While an official launch date for India is still under wraps, the appearance of a dedicated "Motorola Razr 50 Ultra" category on Amazon strongly suggests that the foldable phone's arrival is imminent. The microsite itself currently highlights various AI-powered camera features available on some of Motorola's recent smartphone releases, including the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. Although not explicitly linked to the Razr 50 Ultra, the placement of these features under the new foldable phone's category page suggests that the device will also boast impressive camera capabilities.

Some of the key AI camera features teased by Motorola include Adaptive Stabilization, Action Shot, Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking, Photo Enhancement Pro, Super Zoom, Colour Optimization, Style Sync, and AI Magic Canvas. These features are designed to enhance various aspects of photography, from image stabilization to object tracking and creative editing.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Rumored Specs and Features

Leaks and rumours surrounding the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, also expected to be marketed as the Razr+ 2024 in some regions, point to a powerful flagship foldable phone experience. It is rumoured to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a generous 256GB of storage.

The star of the show, of course, is the foldable display. The Razr 50 Ultra is expected to feature a spacious 6.9-inch inner display when unfolded, while a large 3.6-inch cover screen promises enhanced functionality even when the phone is closed. A robust 4,000mAh battery should keep things running all day. In the camera department, leaks suggest a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.