Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: The flip phone with my favourite cover screen

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is not just another iterative update. It's a statement – a declaration that flip phones can be more than just novelty items. With a massive cover display, thoughtful AI integration, and genuine improvements across the board, Motorola has crafted a compelling contender in the foldable phone arena.

Cover Screen: No Longer a Gimmick

The Razr 50 Ultra's sprawling 4-inch cover display is one of my favourites when it comes to flip-style phones. Forget squinting at tiny notifications; this screen is big enough to comfortably browse the web, reply to messages, and even watch videos. Motorola has cleverly integrated widgets and apps, making the cover screen genuinely useful. Plus, it's the first flip phone to embrace Google's Gemini AI assistant on the cover screen, transforming voice interactions into a hands-free delight.

Design Evolution: Closing the Gap

Motorola continues to refine its hinge design, resulting in a near-seamless fold with a minimal crease. The Razr 50 Ultra feels solid and well-built, with an IPX8 water resistance rating for added peace of mind. And while I love the vibrant green colour option, the soft-touch vegan leather finish adds a touch of sophistication.

AI Integration: Beyond the Buzzwords

Beyond the now-ubiquitous "AI" branding, Motorola's AI features actually offer practical benefits. Gemini integration on the cover screen is a standout, while features like Style Sync and Magic Canvas let you create personalised wallpapers based on your outfit or text descriptions, respectively. While some features feel a bit gimmicky, the overall AI implementation is more thoughtful than what we've seen on some competitors.

Camera: Good, But Not Great

The Razr 50 Ultra boasts upgraded 50MP sensors on the cover screen, resulting in sharper images with more detail. However, colour accuracy and low-light performance still lag behind the competition, particularly when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.

Performance: A Chip Off the Old Block?

The choice of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while capable, raises concerns about longevity, especially when compared to the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the Galaxy Z Flip6. However, for everyday tasks and casual gaming, the performance is more than adequate.

Software: Clean and Customisable, but Limited Updates

Motorola's Hello UI, based on Android 14, is clean and intuitive, offering a suite of useful gestures and customisations. The downside is the limited software support, with only three years of major OS updates and four years of security updates promised, a stark contrast to Samsung's seven years of support.

Battery Life: A Flip Phone That Lasts

Despite the limitations of a flip phone form factor, the Razr 50 Ultra manages to deliver impressive battery life. It easily lasts a full day of moderate to heavy use, outperforming the Galaxy Z Flip6 in our battery tests. The 45W fast charging further sweetens the deal.

The Verdict: A Flip Phone Force to be Reckoned With

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is a significant step forward for flip phones, offering a compelling blend of style, functionality, and performance. Priced at Rs 94,999, its massive cover screen, thoughtful AI integration, and impressive battery life make it a serious contender in the foldable phone market. While the limited software support and some camera shortcomings are worth noting, the Razr 50 Ultra is a strong recommendation for anyone seeking a unique and capable smartphone experience.