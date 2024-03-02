Motorola shares F1-themed Moto X50 Ultra teaser video filled with AI

In what promises to be a defining year for artificial intelligence (AI), Motorola has released a teaser for the Moto X50 Ultra. Despite featuring the speed and adrenaline of a Formula 1 car, it's the AI capabilities showcased in the video that steal the spotlight.

The teaser provides fleeting glimpses of the phone, revealing a luxurious leatherette back and a discreetly positioned camera in the top left corner.

Shared on Weibo, the post accompanying the video is shrouded in ambiguity, though it alludes to the upcoming F1 China Grand Prix. Notably, Motorola's parent company, Lenovo, holds official sponsorship status in Formula 1. With the race scheduled for April 21, speculation mounts that the unveiling of the Moto X50 Ultra could coincide with or closely follow this prestigious event.

Last year saw no release of the X40 Pro or Ultra variants, only the Moto X40, which, with minor tweaks, found its way into the global market as the Moto Edge 40 Pro. Preceding this, the Moto X30 Pro, with similar modifications, emerged as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. Remarkably, the introduction of an X-series Ultra is unprecedented.

Reports suggest that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro may boast a 4,500mAh battery, complemented by rapid 125W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. While this mirrors the Edge 40 Pro's specifications, which feature a slightly larger 4,600mAh battery with similar wired charging but limited to 15W wireless charging.